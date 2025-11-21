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Detaining Olives
How 80 Protect the Harvest Volunteers – Rabbis, Brad Lander, and 1/3 Grandparents – Ended Up in Israeli Police Custody
Oct 27
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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November 2025
COP 15, Copenhagen 2009
A Photo Essay
Nov 21, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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August 2025
80 Years Ago Today ...
and a sample of my work on psychology of nuclear dynamics
Aug 10, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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May 2025
A Talmudic Prescription for Collective Safety and Tikkun Olam (Repairing the World)
With 5 Addenda
May 28, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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Gaza Tribunal: Program for Public Sessions, 26-29 May 2025
Please share widely
May 26, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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A Win-Win Solution to the Flying Palace Problem
Applying Johan Galtung’s Transcend Method
May 16, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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8
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12 EDT today Emergency Briefing – Let the Children Eat: Doctors Speak Out
Doctors Against Genocide
May 8, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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April 2025
Signs of Our Time: Photo Essay
April 5, 2025, Washington, DC - A Day of Two Rallies
Apr 6, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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March 2025
Humiliation Everywhere All at Once!
Power Point Presentation - Deep Dive Meditation on Humiliation through Psychology, History and Culture
Mar 1, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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February 2025
Cuba's 6th International Conference for World Balance
The Next Best Thing to Being There
Feb 16, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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January 2025
Excellent, revealing interview on the state of Gaza
Peter Beinart with political analyst Muhammad Shehada
Jan 24, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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Psychologists Call for Justice and Accountability: Confronting the Atrocities Against Palestinian Lives
Statement by the Society for the Study of Peace, Conflict, and Violence - Division 48 of the American Psychological Association
Jan 18, 2025
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Diane Perlman, PhD
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© 2026 Diane Perlman, PhD
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