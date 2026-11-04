On Saturday night, October 31, there was a rally in Tel Aviv which began at Habimah Square. Then we marched to Rabin Square where it ended. Here are some photos.

Civil War, the Enemies Win

Government of Jews and Arabs Now - sign from “Standing Together”

Netanyahu will Fight for Everyone

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There is a Majority for Change - sign from Standing Together

The Hebrew says “Arabs and Jews Together”

I bumped into a friend from Maryland, storyteller Noa Baum, Israeli born who came back to vote along with about 60,000 other Israeli citizens. She is with a friend who did the second week of the Olive Harvest with Protect the Harvest that I did the week before.

“We brought you the mandate. Let’s bring the change” caption...

“I told you so” with picture of prominent scholar, Yeshayahu Leibowitz, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yeshayahu_Leibowitz who warned about the dehumanizing effect of the occupation.

Marching towards Rabin Square

On Nov 4, 1995 (the day Rabin was assassinated) would you have joined with Bibi? and “Repair and Change equals war against racism and civil war”

53 mandates (number of seats Likud got), we will all die

In Rabin Square

At the end people sang the song of peace, the song that Yitzchak Rabin sang at a peace rally, the night he was assassinated in that place.

It seems the choice is between Eisenkot forming a coalition with the Arab-led parties, who won a record 19 seats in the Knesset after high turnout, or the continuation of Bibi and new elections.

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