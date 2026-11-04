Political Therapy

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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
5h

Such vibrant photos I feel like I was there! Bravo!!!

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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
16h

This is true in America as well. We must all understand and simply be AMERICANS who want the same things basically. Divided we continue to fall….as we’ve been doing. Until we can govern in a bipartisan fashion, no one wins but the powers that be and we’re all screwed!

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1 reply by Diane Perlman, PhD
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