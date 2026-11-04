On Saturday night, October 31, there was a rally in Tel Aviv which began at Habimah Square. Then we marched to Rabin Square where it ended. Here are some photos.
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At the end people sang the song of peace, the song that Yitzchak Rabin sang at a peace rally, the night he was assassinated in that place.
It seems the choice is between Eisenkot forming a coalition with the Arab-led parties, who won a record 19 seats in the Knesset after high turnout, or the continuation of Bibi and new elections.
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Such vibrant photos I feel like I was there! Bravo!!!
This is true in America as well. We must all understand and simply be AMERICANS who want the same things basically. Divided we continue to fall….as we’ve been doing. Until we can govern in a bipartisan fashion, no one wins but the powers that be and we’re all screwed!