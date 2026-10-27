Political Therapy

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2d

Thank you for your courage to do the right thing and for sharing this story, Diane.

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1 reply by Diane Perlman, PhD
Matt Meyer's avatar
Matt Meyer
1d

An excellent, vibrant account of an important action. As you so poignantly point out, dear Diane, much more of this type of solidarity is needed. Great work!!

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