On Friday, October 23, volunteers from the US, UK and Canada completed the first of four one-week cohorts joining PROTECT THE HARVEST (PTH) to help Palestinian farmers harvest their olives. We were among many multi-faith, international protective presence groups organizing to support the 2026 Olive Harvest, as well as Israelis coming in by bus daily.

PTH is very well organized and the entire staff is amazing. There are tremendous logistics to handle, including training us, arranging home stays with Palestinian families, transportation, strategizing which grove to go to each day, and multiple contingency plans. They are prepared to adapt to changing situations – some unprecedented – and then to re-strategize. Everything that happens informs what happens next.

On Wednesday, October 21, we picked olives in a grove where Palestinians have been prevented from harvesting and taking care of their trees for 3 years. These trees had far fewer olives than trees that were cared for.

This grove was in a valley between the settlement of Beitar Illit and Nahalin, so they could see us. After about an hour and a half, we were approached by IDF soldiers who declared the space a Closed Military Zone. We moved down to another section and continued to harvest.

Then the police came. 80 of us were detained, including rabbis from Rabbis for Human Rights, NY congressional candidate Brad Lander, press, and about 1/3 of us over the age of 70. After 7 hours in the police station, expecting to be deported, we were released. See photos and details below.

PROTECT THE HARVEST (PTH) is an international coalition of Jewish organizations responding to the invitation of Palestinian communities in the West Bank. The PTH coalition includes Achvat Amim (Solidarity of Nations), Combatants for Peace, Rabbis for Human Rights, Partners for Progressive Israel, New Israel Fund, T’ruah, and MEJDI Tours.

PTH’s goal is to mobilize a global community to accompany and support Palestinian farmers, to help safeguard this year’s harvest, to show a presence, to bear witness and to document.

GUILT BY ASSOCIATION

Given the actions of the Israeli government, global perceptions unfortunately associate Jews with militarism, the oppression of Palestinians, genocide in Gaza, violent ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, multi-front military campaigns, and the bombing of Iran. I sadly believe that the situation challenges us with a specific responsibility to show up as Jews—to differentiate ourselves and to publicly disidentify from violent Jews.

Criticism of Israel is inaccurately called antisemitism. Accusations of antisemitism are often weaponized to silence criticism. Reactions of horror to witnessing atrocities committed by Jews are a very different phenomenon from antisemitism; these include vicarious trauma and moral injury. Some hostility toward Jews provoked by observing violence may be more accurately described as guilt by association.

Some religious scholars claim such actions constitute “chillul Hashem,” a desecration of God’s name. They also endanger Jews who are perceived as being associated with and supporting violence.

Acts defined as antisemitism are highly correlated with horrifying images of Jews committing violence against innocent Palestinians—including those proudly posted by some IDF soldiers—images of settler violence, and rhetoric from the regime of Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, and Smotrich.

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Protect the Harvest Coalition Partners

TWO DAYS OF PEACEFUL PICKING

Our first two days of picking olives, October 19 & 20 were very peaceful and productive. We were volunteers mostly from the US, UK and Canada.

The farmers were so happy and grateful. We put down tarps, picked olives that fell on the tarps and then put them in bags and buckets.

OUR DAY OF DETENTION

On Wednesday, October 21, we went to a grove between settlements Beitar Elite and Nahalin, where Palestinian farmers have been prevented from weeding and pruning and taking care of their trees since 2023. Hence they had fewer olives. In other areas settlers have uprooted and burned olive trees and kept farmers away from them. Is this a crime against nature? I have been told there is an olive oil shortage in Israel.

10:26 AM: IDF soldiers begin to approach us. Protect the Harvest staff members, Rabbi Anton Goodman and Sam Stein go to speak with them.

IDF soldiers showed up and told us to leave. They declared it a Closed Military Zone. We moved further down to another area and began picking olives there.

The routine, which we received in our training on Sunday, on “How not to get arrested and what to do if you do” was for the PTH Staff to step forward and for us foreigners to step back.

Rabbi Anton Goodman, RHR Coordinator, talking to the soldiers.caption...

Luke, NYU Film student who came with Brad Lander. filming Mattan, PTH Staff

While we were standing around after leaving the field, some Israeli women had a conversation with a female IDF soldier. One of the women, an educator, told me they spoke respectfully about their perspectives and had some agreements. She spoke to the soldier about the dehumanization of Palestinians. When asked why she came, she said it was a way she could put her body on the line where she knew it could make a real difference in people’s lives.

We were separated from the Israelis. We heard that they were arrested, but later released. They were banned from going to the West Bank, so our group leaders had to be replaced.

Most people walked down to where we would get on the bus to the police station. RabbiAnton Gordon gave 3 of us a ride.

We waited for a long time sitting on the buses before entering the waiting room area of the police station. Rabbis for Human Rights turned the police station into a holy place, interspersing singing, songs, and prayers of peace with words of Torah by different rabbis, including Rabbi Jill Jacobs, the executive director of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, formerly Rabbis for Human Rights-North America. and me.

Finally our wonderful lawyer arrived. He said there was a high probability that we would be deported and advised us of potential charges, not to answer, etc.

We were treated OK. The police gave us water, cream cheese and olive sandwiches and our own box lunches that we did not get to eat in the field.

UNEQUAL TREATMENT

For about 7 hours, waiting in detention, we were fully expecting to be deported and forbidden to come back to Israel for 10 years. This would be especially consequential for younger people, rabbis and those with families in Israel.

Many were finger-printed with mug shots. I was not.

At the last minute, the lawyer came out and said he had good news - we would be released with no consequences.

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WHY WE WERE NOT DEPORTED

I think there are several reasons why we were released. There were 80 of us. This was unprecedented, and they were not prepared. Some said the police were incompetent—but this was new for them.

Our group represented a convergence of credible and serious symbols. The 80 of us included many rabbis, Brad Lander, the New York candidate for US Congress, and at least 1/3 of us are over 70. Press was present. They could not reduce us to being anarchists or using other ways to dismiss volunteers.

People called their Congress members. The logistics of getting everyone’s stuff and putting us on airplanes, as well as having to write 80 reports, was probably more than they could handle.

Definitely safety and strength in numbers.

CONSEQUENCES

Our organizers were not allowed back in the West Bank, so we had new group leaders the next day. Worst of all, our van drivers had their vans confiscated and had 9 point fines added (I do not know exactly what that means). There may be other consequences for them and other Palestinians associated with this work. We will create a fund to compensate them.

CONCLUSION

Our mission was to show solidarity with the Palestinian people, to help the farmers pick as many olives as quickly as we could during the harvest season, which is being threatened, to bear witness, to document, and to bring attention to how difficult their lives are.

Our Palestinian hosts were worried about us and we were worried about them. There was always tension about whether this attention would benefit or harm them in the short and long term. We had many discussions about this—and could not know whether we might do less good by playing it safe.

We had another incident on Friday, October 23. It was at a different location, with more Israelis and Standing Together coming in for the day. When we spotted settlers at the top of the hill, our organizers told us to grab our stuff and get in the vans. The settlers came down and blocked our exit with their jeep, so our driver had the stressful task of asking directions to find another way out.

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One thing is clear: we need more and more people to show up in solidarity.