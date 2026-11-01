I asked friends for an interesting place to be on Election Day in Israel. They recommended Beit Radical (Radical House) in Tel Aviv. It is an impressive gathering place with an auditorium, bookstore, open activity space, cafe, and outdoor concert space. Attendees were mostly secular, Ashkenazi, intellectual, and politically progressive.

You don’t hear much about Israelis who care about Palestinian human rights, equality, an end to the occupation, and democracy, and who are against Israel’s wars and militarism.

There were a variety of activities organized all day, including a bingo game early in the day, book talks, lectures, a workshop on political imagination, and music. By the end of the day, indoor and outdoor spaces were packed.

At 10 PM, when the polls closed, news coverage was projected on a wall and people reacted as the results came in.

View across the street when I got off the bus

Entrance

View from auditorium. Note my Bingo card with items they would like to see in a new government - some humorous

Children participating in the bingo game

Transliteration - Make Da Left Great Again

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The workshop on Political Imagination was led by Mushon Zer-Aviv, an Israeli designer, writer, educator, and activist. He is a board member of A Land for All – Two States, One Homeland, a joint Israeli-Palestinian peace movement. Its approach is deep, thoughtful, and analytical, and more sophisticated than the simplistic one-state/two-state solutions. It is an ongoing work in progress.

This link describes the Political Imagination workshop in English.

He began with hope for the future.

Mushon showed the prank fake edition of the New York Times that was printed and handed out on November 12, 2008, eight days after Barack Obama’s election. The Yes Men, the Anti-Advertising Agency, and hundreds of volunteers reportedly distributed about 1.2 million copies in New York and other cities.

It was dated July 4, 2009, as if printed in the future, with the headline “Iraq War Ends.” The front-page slogan read “All the News We Hope to Print.” It was a hoax, and the paper was not produced by the real New York Times. Here is a video about it.

He did an activity to imagine a screen shot on our cell phones in the future.

`This represents a spectrum from positive to negative possible futures with likelihoods - Preposterous, Possible, Plausible, Probable, and Projected. It says, “What is the place for me in the future of you?

This is mine. Having just come from the olive harvest I imagined a future where people of all religions could harvest olives freely .

Ven Diagram - Independent State, Free Homeland, Justice, Security

Two States, One Homeland

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A Land For All (ALFA) – International Engagement

The current crisis in Israel-Palestine has exposed, with unusual clarity, the collapse of long-standing paradigms. Conflict management has failed, and separation-based frameworks are increasingly seen as detached from realities on the ground. Precisely because the situation is so unstable, it is also more fluid: assumptions that once constrained policy thinking is loosening, creating a narrow but real opportunity to introduce bold alternative political frameworks for resolving the conflict.

Our international engagement strategy is designed to utilize this moment for impactful engagement and influence.

1. Shaping Policy Thinking in Real Time

We are engaging directly with international policymakers, advisors, and analysts across Europe, North America, and the region through a set of closed-door briefings, high-level forums, and ongoing consultative relationships.

These engagements are designed not as advocacy moments, but as points of influence within active policy formation processes - particularly among actors working on stabilization, reconstruction, and post-war political scenarios. In these settings, we are stress-testing the confederative model against concrete policy issues - security arrangements, governance structures, mobility, and sovereignty - while simultaneously reframing how these issues are approached.

2. Positioning a Policy-Relevant Alternative

In parallel, we are working to ensure that ALFA’s approach is embedded within the international policy ecosystem as a serious, actionable framework.

This includes co-developing policy papers with leading think tanks and research centers, producing targeted briefing materials for governments and multilateral actors, and placing analysis in influential media and policy platforms. These outputs are not standalone publications - they are tools designed to circulate within decision-making networks and inform live debates.

In collaboration with the International Peace Institute, we are aligning this work within key international convenings - UN High-Level Week, the Paris Peace Forum, the Doha Forum, and others - where policy agendas are shaped and coalitions form. Our objective within these arenas is to shift the discussion from whether an alternative political vision for a shared future exists, to how it can be operationalized.

Strategic Rationale

Our approach is rooted in the belief that acute crises, though devastating, can break the hold of entrenched ideas and create space for new ones. By operating within these spaces, and embracing complexity without defaulting to existing paradigms, we aim to expand the boundaries of what is considered politically possible.

While the current moment has not yet yielded a significant political opening, it is creating conditions for one to emerge. As key actors begin to ask new questions, our role is to provide a coherent, credible, and robust alternative paradigm – one built on a shared future for Israelis and Palestinians - to show the way forward.

Music outside.

Note the ambulance available

A lecture on poliitcs in Hebrew that I did not fully understand. This shows the propaganda slide that Netanyahu used showing a nuclear attack on Tel Aviv.

A popular, dynamic lecture by Eli Cook, originally from Bucks County, PA, associate professor of American history at the University of Haifa and historian of American capitalism. He is the author of the award-winning The Pricing of Progress: Economic Indicators and the Capitalization of American Life, tracing how Americans measure progress in money. His Choose Your Own Captivity: How Corporations Built Our Choices and Sold Our Freedom, about the history of “choice architects,” is due in February 2027. He is a 2026–27 fellow at Stanford’s Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences.

A lecture

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